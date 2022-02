BGAC ‘Art and Architecture’ tour still needs many volunteers

February 23, 2022

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Art Center is looking for volunteers for the Home Tour. All volunteers receive a 50 percent discount and can attend the tour. Volunteers will be divided into two shifts. It’s a four-hour tour, so the Art Center asks that volunteers arrive at the home prepared to be a docent for two hours. Then they will hand their duties off to the second shift.