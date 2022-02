Deborah Hahn to retire from Boca Grande Health Clinic

February 23, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

From the time she was a young girl, Deborah “Debby” Hahn always knew she wanted to be a nurse. After earning her nursing degree from the Hawkeye Institute in Waterloo, Iowa, Debby joined the ranks of America’s nurses in a time when women were fighting for equal rights, anti-war sentiments were high, and the Beatles […]