Bear Hunting Zones results released for Florida season harvest

January 2, 2026

By Staff Report

After FWC staff presented options on highly regulated black bear hunting and the public provided their comments at the August and November 2025 Commission meetings, FWC Commissioners approved final proposed amendments to bear hunting rules, which took effect during the 2025 hunting season. The new rules established Bear Hunting Zones (BHZ) within four of the […]