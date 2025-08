Beacon wins First Amendment Defense award

July 31, 2025

By Staff Report

Above, newspaper and magazine awards from last year’s convention. Boca Beacon archives The Boca Beacon and Gasparilla Island Magazine received word that has been nominated for 39 awards at the annual Florida Magazine Association and Florida Press Association contests. The Beacon is a finalist for 18 awards, including a The Jon A. Roosenraad First Amendment […]