Ban on beach fireworks

June 27, 2024

By Staff Report

Charlotte County Parks & Natural Resources reminds beach patrons that fireworks will cause sea turtle hatchlings to disorient, leading to injury and death. Activities disruptive to marine turtles are prohibited according to Section 3-5-302. The following are illegal on the beach from sunset to sunrise during nesting season. The building of campfires or bonfires, any […]