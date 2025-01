Art Becker speaks to Camera Club

January 16, 2025

By Staff Report

The Boca Grande Camera Club announces a new Zoom class, “Looking Beyond the Literal,” to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21st. Guest is Art Becker, who will introduce new techniques to see light, details and composition from a unique perspective. Art Becker studied photography at the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, and […]