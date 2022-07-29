Andy Roman: Still helping in Ukraine in many ways

By Sheila Evans

Andy said the focus has changed somewhat in the last months. Initially, the emphasis was on vehicles, gas and safety equipment to help people evacuate. Today the evacuations have slowed significantly and the new emphasis is on restoring normalcy where they can. Housing is a major item. “We are working with a church in Kyiv to clear land and set up modular houses,” Andy reported. Each house can be put up for $1,900 to $2,000, and, when necessary, can house two families. “So a $4,000 donation from a church or group can make a real difference,” he said.