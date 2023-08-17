$4.2M Waterways Ave. home top of latest sales in Boca Grande, Cape Haze

August 17, 2023

By Staff Report

The Englewood Area Board of Realtors’ recent sales report for Boca Grande and the Cape Haze Peninsula, issued Monday, Aug. 14, shows that a 1,464 square-foot home on Waterways Avenue took the top price of the week at just over $4.2 million. The house was on the market for 67 days and was paid for in cash on August 8, through Gulf-to-Bay Sotheby’s International, Agent Maryjo Pigott. Other sales include the following: