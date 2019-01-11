‘Taste’ chefs are getting ready!

The menus are being planned, the tent is at the ready, and the “Taste of Boca Grande”committee is finalizing all the details for this year’s big event. Scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Boca Bay Pass Club, there will be 18 restaurants at this year’s “Taste.” The Brett Foreman Band will provide the entertainment, and the dance floor is sure to be lively.

Tickets are available online at hcfb.yapsody.com or on island at the BRC Group, the Boca Beacon, The Boca Bay Pass Club, The Boca Grande Club or Michael Saunders & Co., or off-island at Prime Time Steak and Spirits on Placida Road. Tickets are $125, cash or check only, please.

Next week we will begin our three-part series that delves into the menu from each restaurant that will be present at “Taste,” so watch for that.

“Taste of Boca 2019” Chef’s Meeting, January 8, 2019. Front row, left to right: Chef/ Owner Alexander Herrmann, 3rd Street Bistro; Chef Matt Haney, The Waverly Restaurant and Bar; Chris Lindal, Kappy’s Market; Steve Kaplan, Kappy’s Market; Chef Osmar Orozimbo, South Beach Bar and Grille. Second Row: Chef Bill Reid, Prime Time Steak and Spirits; Chef Jacques Boudreau, The Loose Caboose; Jill Kaplan, Kappy’s Market. Back Row: Chef Juan Landaverde, Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro; Chef Michael Klocinski, Boca Bay Pass Club; Chef Mimi Carvalho, South Beach Bar and Grille.