Smart Studio to hold protest show

■ STAFF REPORT

Mother Nature does not have a voice, so the owners of Smart Studio decided to host a protest art show, asking artists to create works from Mother Nature’s viewpoint. At least a dozen artists have created works to help raise awareness and alarm about the condition of our planet. We are at a time in history when our actions can further destroy or rebuild the environment for future generations.

Artists are especially sensitive to the condition of the earth, as the bulk of their time is spent studying the sky, the landscape, the sea and all the creatures thereabout. Images hold staying power, and these artists have created these pieces in the hope that sensitivity can be taught to everyone.

The show will be displayed at the gallery from January 17 through the 31st, with a reception on Friday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Smart Studio is located at 370 Park Ave., Boca Grande. For more information, call 964-0519.