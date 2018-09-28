Saying goodbye to a great man

Commentary, Editorial, Featured News, Letter to Editor, The News
September 28, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print

To the Editor:

I wanted to write and say how sorry I am to hear of his passing. When we were filming the film “Hoot,” there was no one more helpful and valuable to our production than Mark.

I flew many times in his seaplanes, and his skillful flying can be seen throughout the film. He was a great man with a strong sense of humor and fun, that made him a joy to be around.

I will regret never getting to land a tarpon under his guidance. He has flown north way to soon and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Wil Shriner
Actor, comedian, film director, screenwriter

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post