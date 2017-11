Mitchell Brock Nov. 10,1927 – July 22, 2017

Please save the date for Mitchell Brock’s memorial service, to be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. A reception will follow.

Thank you all for being a part of our parents’ lives.

– Felicity Brock Kelcourse, Hovey Brock, Laura L. Brock