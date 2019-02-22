GIBA board reviews sidewalk plan proposal, new stickers and elections at quarterly meeting

■ STAFF REPORT

Ginger Watkins and Gay Darsie were both re-elected at the quarterly meeting of the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority that was held on February 13, 2019.

Watkins was re-elected as chairman, with Darsie selected again as vice-chairman.

The Board of Supervisors also elected Jean Hoysradt to join as an advisory board member for a four-year term.

Finance Chairman Drew Tucker presented a to-date review of the revenue and expenses of GIBA, confirming a “solid performance. Tom Cramer of Suplee, Shea, Cramer, and Rocklein presented the 2018 audit report.

Engineering Chairman Peter Strong reviewed the bridge inspection report conducted annually by the State of Florida. The report showed no issues with bridge safety and maintenance.

The Board approved the publishing of a Request for Proposal for the paving of the Boca Grande Causeway from Placida Road to the toll plaza, with the work to begin after season.

The GIBA Board also reviewed a plan to install a five-foot sidewalk within the GIBA right-of-way on the west side of Gasparilla Road. The viability and cost will be determined when exact survey results are confirmed.

Executive Director Kathy Banson-Verrico reviewed in detail the rolling out of the new cards and stickers for the upgrade to the electronics of the toll system. Distribution to the public begins on February 19 through the GIBA offices, either in person or by mail.

Separate plans are in place for all accounts with 10 or more cards or stickers.

All old stickers and cards will continue to be active for several months after this date. To request replacement cards and stickers, call the GIBA office at 697-2271 ext.3.