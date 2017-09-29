Enjoy Mote Marine reduced admission this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

The staff at Mote Maine Laboratory in Sarasota are inviting Florida residents to discover the wonders of Mote Marine Laboratory for just $6 this Saturday, Sept. 30. The regular admission price for adults is $22.

This promotion is to help Mote Marine thank the community for supporting the organization throughout the years.

Part of our mission is not only to conduct groundbreaking research, but also to give back to our community that has given us so much support throughout the years.

This special offer is valid for up to four people in a party. Proof of Florida residency is required for at least one person but is not necessary for all party members.

Originally focused on sharks, Mote’s research has expanded to include studies of human cancer using marine models, the effects of man-made and natural toxins on humans and on the environment, the health of wild fisheries, developing sustainable and successful fish restocking techniques and food production technologies, and the development of ocean technology to help us better understand the health of the environment.

The main campus is at 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway in Sarasota, and an outreach office on the island was opened about five years ago.

This promotion is not available through online ticketing. Offer must be redeemed at time of visit.

For more information, visit mote.org.