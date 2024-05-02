Ask a Doc: Overcoming life’s predictable and unpredictable challenges

May 2, 2024

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

Editor’s Note: Earlier this season, the Boca Grande Health Clinic and Foundation hosted a Grande Rounds lecture on resiliency, featuring Yale-trained and board-certified psychiatry specialist Alexander P. Miano, M.D. at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club. In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re pleased to offer a recap of Dr. Miano’s insightful discussion for those […]