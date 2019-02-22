Be aware of 5K runners, walkers this weekend downtown – Volunteers also needed

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Community Center is looking for volunteers to help with the Boca Grande 5K Run and Fun walk on Sunday, Feb. 24. Volunteers are needed from 6:45a.m. to 9 a.m. to help as course monitors. The race monitors will direct runners throughout the course. No experience is necessary, just a friendly and encouraging smile.

If you are interested in helping to make this race a big success, please contact David Bartels at 964-2564.

Staff at the Boca Grande Community Center would like to ask all islanders to please share the road with the runners and walkers on Sunday morning, February 24.

The run starts at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Center on 1st Street and goes past Whidden’s Marina, beside The Inn on 5th Street, in front of The Inn on Palm Street, on East Railroad north past 18th Street, back to 5th Street south via the bike path, then on the west side of Gilchrist to the finish line on Banyan Street.