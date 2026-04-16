Workshop on county land, right-of-way issues
April 16, 2026
By Staff Report
The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 21 in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Cr., Port Charlotte. Discussions include a presentation on county-owned parcels, and comments by commissioners, county administrator and county attorney. The public is invited to attend and provide input. The Commission […]
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