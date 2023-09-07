Work continues on emergency radio communications plan
September 7, 2023
By Marcy Shortuse
The Fire Department’s “Island E.O.C. Emergency Communications and Interoperability Working Group” responsible for creating a new network of emergency communications – both on and just off island – is steadily moving forward. In fact, their efforts have now been stepped up to “Mission Critical” status, after a near-miss from Hurricane Idalia and other systems out in the Atlantic on the move. The Group’s communications subcommittee is working with Motorola and Suncoast Expeditionary Associates to optimize their efforts in creating a backup auxiliary emergency communications system. Which will allow representatives from all of the island’s key organizations – such as the school, fire, deputies, the GICIA, the Boca Grande Community Center and others – to communicate with each other in the event we have no cell service for any reason.
