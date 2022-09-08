Water rate hikes eminent …speak your piece now

September 8, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

According to the filed resolution, on January 18, 2022, the members of GIWA approved by a vote of 457 to 48 to increase their rates by Rate Indexing. This means that on October 1 of this year and annually each year after this one, water and wastewater rates may change upon approval of the Board, up to the percentage change in the Consumer Price Index U.S. City Average – All Urban Consumers. If they choose to increase their rates, they must request a rate increase from the Director of Utilities for Lee County. The request must be approved by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.