Visitor Guide ready for 2026 island season

December 26, 2025

By Staff Report

The Boca Beacon received delivery this week of our annual Visitor’s Guide. Copies will be available at stands around town, in hotels, real estate offices and throughout the region.

The Visitor’s Guide is one of several Boca Beacon publications, including the 4-Digit Phone Book and Gasparilla Island Magazine. Last week, we published our annual Boca Beacon 2026 calendar.

The 2026 Visitor’s Guide features hotels, restaurants, parks, churches and island lore, along with an encyclopedic reference to local fish and wildlife. It is equally practical, offering guides to churches, golf, dining, outfitters and marinas.

We thank our advertisers who continue to renew their support this year. The Visitor’s Guide remains a key calling card for the island, available not only on Gasparilla Island, but in Cape Haze and across the region.

Once again, welcome back to Boca Grande.

Need copies? The guide is available in bulk for free. Email the Beacon at info@bocabeacon.com.