Useppa Club sale pending, under contract with island entrepreneur

November 17, 2023

By Garland Pollard

The Useppa Island Club has a presumptive new owner, led by Sandy Stilwell Youngquist, CEO and owner of Stilwell Enterprises & Restaurant Group of Fort Myers. “The letters have gone out to the homeowners,” said Youngquist, who owns the Key Lime Bistro in Boca Grande and operates a group of restaurants and inns under her […]