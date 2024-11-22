Update on emergency road repairs in Boca Grande from Lee DOT

Lee County has sent out a post-Hurricane Milton update from the Department of Transportation about emergency road repairs on local roads in Boca Grande. A pre-construction meeting was held Thursday, Nov. 21, and work will begin on Monday, Nov. 25.

The contractor will begin by reviewing the damaged areas and preparing an approach. They plan to move equipment to the island Dec. 2 and bring in materials for the emergency road repairs on Dec. 4.

The county’s contractor will be using a site on Wheeler Road as a staging area for this equipment and material. They will perform repair of the roadways as well as cleaning and repair of the stormwater drainage systems. Work is expected to be completed within 90 days.

Only county roadway and drainage facilities will be repaired under this contract. Private road and driveway repairs remain the responsibility of the property owner.

The roads that will be repaired are: