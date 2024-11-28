The staff of the Beacon is thankful for so much this week

November 28, 2024

By Boca Beacon

Many families have the tradition at Thanksgiving of going around the table and asking each person what they are thankful for. This can be particularly humorous with small children, as their blessings can sometimes be quite basic. OIder children groan through the practice, but it never fails to make everyone think of what a privilege it is to live in the United States, no matter how much we disagree, worry or fear the future.

Here at the Beacon, we feel the same way.

Just this week, a reader reached out to comment and express her appreciation after reading that there would be some road work done on her street, as part of a long list of repairs Lee County will undertake beginning next week. The repairs are not only new surfaces, but sometimes will be more elaborate, as in many places sewers and water were damaged.

In the message, the reader also shared she was not here to see it, as she was hospitalized. In spite of what would seem to be a dire situation, she was grateful for the hospital care and the doctors, that Medicare had come through with payment and that the advanced radiation equipment had the feel of “Star Wars,” which apparently amused her greatly.

“Could not be in better hands,” she said. “Looking forward to being there in February.”

Over and over, we hear such optimism. Two recent returnees were here, amidst the trash piles, just out of extended hospital stays, too. They were just happy to be in town, and happened to be over at Boca Blooms, just to see the flowers.

We count so many blessings here at the Beacon, as we march on with our goal of keeping the island informed of our progress in pulling the community back together after our storms. We are thankful for each day.

Let us list but a few things for which we are grateful:

Our advertisers, who continue to support this enterprise, and the sharing of a common interest in telling all the stories of the island, in a positive way. You have supported us through all of the ups and downs as well. We could not exist without each one of you.

Our readers who share our belief in the value of local journalism and how it impacts the community. And those who keep us in the loop. It certainly takes a village.

Donors to the Hurricane Fund, who have stepped up to the tune of $3.3 million to help the businesses and organizations of this island.

The restaurants’ staff many of whom are either biding their time until re-opening, or suffering lost wages from closing.

The yard workers, out in the sun, putting the green back in shape so nature can begin its course in a proper way.

The contractors, subs and suppliers who are making the rebuilding happen.

The many staff at Lee and Charlotte counties, who are doing their best, through bureaucracy and arcane budgets, to get this island back in business. The daily waste that these counties deal with and not just removing it from the streets.

Power, lights, water and Wi-Fi. We’ve proven they are amenities that help with daily activities.

Our family and friends here in Florida, as much of our actual family is at home.

Our beautiful island family. Although the landscape looks a little rough around the edges at the moment, it is the people who make the island special. That’s why we are all here … after all.

Visitors that still come to the island, even though it is in disarray, to patronize the retail outlets and restaurants that are open. This gives hope to the businesses that are not open yet.

Editorial by the staff of the Beacon. Email letters and comments to editor@bocabeacon.com.