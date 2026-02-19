United Way Charlotte County appreciates campaign donation from Inn

February 19, 2026

By Staff Report

United Way Charlotte County announced that The Gasparilla Inn has contributed $10,000 to its annual campaign, helping to strengthen programs that empower families, support employees and engage with seniors throughout Charlotte County. The Inn shared: “The Gasparilla Inn is proud to partner with United Way Charlotte County. We believe that UWCC aligns with our values, […]