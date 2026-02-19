Punta Gorda Airport launches flight deal tracker

February 19, 2026

By Staff Report

The Charlotte County Airport Authority announced that Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) finished 2025 with 2,282,002 passengers, which was an 18.5% increase compared to the previous record set in 2024 (1,925,128). The passenger count for December 2025 totaled 239,295, with 112,780 departing passengers and 126,515 arriving passengers. Air traffic control data shows that the number of […]