Turtle report: Disoriented hatchlings don’t need blazing lights on beach

July 11, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY Last week, I mentioned that our earliest loggerhead nests had started to hatch. Generally, loggerhead nests will incubate for 45 to 70 days. If the nests are up in the dune grasses or under the shade of some other vegetation, the incubation time may be more on the longer end of […]