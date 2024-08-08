Skip to main content

Turtle Patrol: Review of the season on the arrival of Hurricane Debby

,
August 8, 2024
By Guest Columnist
BY ARLENE HALL, BGSTA SECRETARY  Editor’s Note: Arlene Hall filed this report before surveying damage from Hurricane Debby. An update on damage is on the front page; she will have a full report next week as they continue to assess the effect of the storm on nests. Wow, it’s hard to believe it but turtle […]

