Travel + Leisure magazine’s ‘Best Small Town Beach’ spawns accolades in People, Time Out

August 31, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Mostly forgotten 1970s teen idol Leif Garrett is reputed to have told Justin Beiber not to believe his own publicity, as every “chicken hawk wants a piece of you.” That might be an apt warning for the nation’s newest media travel darling destination, Boca Grande, which seems to have an endless supply of effusive travel writers highlighting the island in the last few months.