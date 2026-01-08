Tony Lapi tells of Lindberghs, ‘Tween Waters

January 8, 2026

By Staff Report

Hotelier stories of old inn on Captiva begin benefit series for Ding

The 21st annual “Ding” Darling Winter Lecture Series opens Thursday, Jan. 22, with Tony Lapi, longtime innkeeper at the historic ‘Tween Waters Inn & Marina on Captiva Island, speaking about famous guests like “Ding” Darling and Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh, plus other anecdotes from his book, “Tales of an Island Innkeeper.” He will deliver two lectures at the open-air The Roost at the “Ding” Darling Visitor & Education Center on Sanibel Island: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

In his memoir, Lapi reflects on his 48-year ‘Tween Waters journey, weaving the history of Sanibel and Captiva Islands with his stories of memorable guests, employees, and incidents at the inn. First serving as general manager, then president and CEO, and now as chairman of the board, Lapi has seen the inn’s evolution firsthand.

Bank of the Islands sponsors Lapi’s lecture.

“Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge (DDWS) co-hosts the eight-part lecture series with J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge and through financial support from sponsors. Sponsorships are still available for the lectures. Contact Jeff Decker at Jeff@dingdarlingsociety.org or 310-612-4373 for more information. Partial sponsorships begin at $1,000; full sponsorships are $5,000.

While the refuge auditorium is undergoing renovations, all 2026 lectures will take place in The Roost outdoor pavilion. Seating is limited on a first-come basis. Guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs to ensure a seat. Most of the open-air seating is under cover, however DDWS suggests sunhats, sunscreen, bug spray, and outdoor attire.

The list of lectures follow.

Starred (*) lectures indicate those with book-signings following the lecture.

• Jan. 22 – Author Tony Lapi, “Tales of an Island Innkeeper” – Sponsor: Bank of the Islands

• Jan. 29 – Conservation Author/Photographer Kirsten Hines, “Birds of Florida” – Sponsor: Friends of the Refuge

• Feb. 19 – Wildlife Ambassador, Author, and Photographer Ron Magill, “The Pride of a Lion: What the Animal Kingdom Can Teach Us About Survival, Fear and Family (A True Animal Survival Story)” – Sponsors: Hightower Advisors Fort Myers

• March 5 – Sanibel Author Jeri Magg, “The Remarkable Women of Sanibel & Captiva” – Sponsors: Peter B. Griffin and Joanne S. Griffin

• March 26 – Author/Photographer Paul Bannick, “Woodpecker: A Year in the Life of North American Woodpeckers” – Sponsors: Hank & Linda Spire

• April 2 – Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida, “Live Hive & Taste: Observing Live Bees with Honey-Tasting” – Sponsor – Friends of the Refuge

• April 9 – Author/Conservationist Tina Morris, “Return to the Sky: The Surprising Story of How One Woman and Seven Eaglets Helped Restore the Bald Eagle”

• April 16 – Sanibel Author Charles Sobczak, “The Living Gulf Coast: A Nature Guide to Southwest Florida” – Sponsor: Hightower Advisors Fort Myers

