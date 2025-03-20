This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

Lee County and Gasparilla Island beaches were closed due to concerns over COVID-19. Boca Grande Fire Department launched their new app.

TEN YEARS AGO

A record number of manatees were recorded in the Florida state-wide count.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

Scott Harrington was the winner and defender of the Professional Tennis Exhibition Series title at the Boca Grande Club.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

The Community Planning Panel voted unanimously to uphold its proposed policies on the nine-acre parcel owned by Florida Power and Light property to remain undeveloped “passive open space.”

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

A hit-and-run occurred on the causeway bridge sending a 12-year-old to the hospital. The girl was skating across the bridge and received broken bones and a lot of scrapes.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Capt. Sandy Melvin and Capt. Phil O’Bannon started the Boca Grande Saltwater Fly Fishing School located on Cabbage Key

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Artist Mariana Alzamora gave a demonstration of batik on silk at the Boca Grande Community Center.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Local, Dick Holmberg, a consultant on beach erosion, discussed various methods to fix the erosion on area beaches.