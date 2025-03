Green Gala Scavenger Hunt winner

March 20, 2025

By Staff Report

Congratulations to Phil Dreiss for discovering a hidden Castaway Flat Stanley at Barnichol Harware! The BIPS Green Gala Flat Stanley Scavenger Hunt can be played by finding a “Flat Stanley” at a local spot. Contact BIPS for contest details at (941) 964-0060 or email info@BIPS.org Photo submitted