The wind blew hard, the COWs danced and fell down

May 4, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Did you know that COWs can dance? They surely can, and we saw it happening on the morning of Sunday, April 30 and into the following day. Strong storms with tornadic activity and high winds ripped through the area, leaving one COW (cell phone tower on wheels) dancing and another COW flat on its back. Yep, we had a man down. The Verizon tower on the Bike Path north of 5th Street succumbed to the early-morning storms. It was a sad sight to see for those with Verizon service.