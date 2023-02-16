The UMW Strawberry Festival celebrates 30-plus years of helping the needy

February 16, 2023

By Staff Report

“Despite a few leftover challenges from the hurricane, the church women are moving ahead full steam to ensure that this year’s event is as much fun as in previous years,” said Gloria Mitchell, who along with her daughter, Amy Mitchell, is co-chairing the event. “This year’s festival will signal our efforts to return to normal and, of course, will underscore the need to help others that are still suffering as a result of the storm.”