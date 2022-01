January 14, 2022

By Staff Report

The future rookery at Wildflower preserve is now a reality. On Tuesday, Jan. 11 two new platforms were ceremoniously placed on the proposed rookery island site off Placida Road. As Boca Beacon readers may recall from an article written by Tonya Bramlage in October of 2021 titled, “ If we build it, will they come? The future Rookery at Wildflower Preserve ” has now come to fruition.