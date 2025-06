The GICIA statement on the parking resolution

June 26, 2025

By Staff Report

In the early 1970s, a group of island residents came together with a mission to preserve the charm, character, and traditions of Gasparilla Island. They formed the GICIA in 1971, marking the beginning of a grassroots effort to preserve island life. With the assistance of Lee County Commissioners and State representatives, the GICIA successfully secured […]