‘The Fantasticks’:

March 11, 2022

By Guest Columnist

I sit here with my phone on a synonym app because I know I just can’t find in my head enough superlatives to express how FANTASTIC this Royal Palm Players production of “The Fantasticks” is that awaits you ticket holders! I speak from the heart, truly, because the talent on this particular stage this time will have you talking and singing for days. Maybe months. After COVID and its ups and downs, finally we get to enjoy some theatre time in the auditorium since “Nunsense” was canceled after three nights, two years ago.