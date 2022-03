GICIA and The Island School work to highlight Bike Path safety

March 11, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Spring is in the air. Warm weather and beautiful days mean island activities are picking up and there are increased numbers of users on the GICIA Bike Path. In a continuing effort to ensure a safe and fun experience for all users, the GICIA has partnered with The Island School to heighten safety awareness in a fun and effective way.