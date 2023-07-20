The Baptists are back at home!
July 20, 2023
By Sheila Evans
Boca Grande’s Baptist community celebrated in grande style as the congregation returned to its own church building July 16 for services. The fellowship hall will be the venue for services for a while, as the sanctuary is still under renovation following Hurricane Ian. Pastor Gary Beatty said they are “so excited to be back” in their own place, but very grateful to the Episcopal congregation for allowing them to use their church for services throughout the last 10 months.
Already a website subscriber? Login below.