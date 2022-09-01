Temporary regulation modification for snook in Charlotte Harbor effective Sept. 1

September 1, 2022

By Staff Report

“Redfish, snook and trout are important fisheries in Southwest Florida,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “The Commission has made significant changes to our process in setting regulations for these species, including habitat conditions. Charlotte Harbor was the epicenter of the prolonged red tide and has experienced habitat impacts. We would like to spend more time evaluating these variables.”