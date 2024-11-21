SW Florida Fishing: More than some fish…

November 21, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. JOE LACLAIR

Over the last couple weeks we have been cleaning up from Hurricane Milton, elected a new president and catching fish. Fly fishing for snook, tarpon and redfish has been great. I have been enjoying my time on the water and taking people fly fishing from Florida, Vermont, and Rhode Island. When the number of boats on the water is low, the number of fish we catch is high.

The number of boats this past month has been lower than I have seen in quite a while. While the waterways and fish have not really changed, the reptiles in the water have. We have a few new alligators and possibly one new crock in our shallow saltwater estuary that were NOT there last fall. While I see them from time to time in places that are brackish water, I don’t expect to see them in saltwater.

Capt. Joe LeClair can be reached at (774) 263-2675 or at flyfishsalt.com