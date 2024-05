SW Florida Fishing: It’s all tarpon – all the time…

May 30, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. SANDY MELVIN We are in the heart of tarpon season and you can get out there and catch a tarpon just about any way you like to fish for them. If you’ve never caught a tarpon, now is the time. The Pass continues to be the most consistent spot, but many are being […]