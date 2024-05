SW Florida Fishing: All areas ready to fish

May 23, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE As the wind has started to lay down a bit, lots of tarpon are being caught on the beaches, in the passes, everywhere. The ‘World Richest’ Tarpon Tournament was held this week in Boca Grande Pass, stay tuned to see who win. In the back country lots of redfish are being […]