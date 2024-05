EcoWatch: What does Memorial Day symbolize in 2024?

May 23, 2024

By Delores Savas

“We are notorious for ‘running around self-righteously declaring our rights to this and to that. But if we were to reflect upon the millions ‘ran’ across bloodied battlefields so that we would have rights to declare, I think we’d do a whole lot less declaring, and a whole more appreciating. Craig D. Lounsbrough, author, licensed […]