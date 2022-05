Slowly but surely, the turtles are returning

May 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Now is the time to be diligent in picking up all furniture, toys, tents … pretty much everything from the beach. Turtles – both adults and hatchlings – can get stuck on or in these items and cannot turn around. If left out of the water too long, they will die. That includes trash, so please pick up after yourself if you are spending the day on the beach.