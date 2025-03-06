Shorebird nesting season has started; Charlotte County nesting surveys begin

March 6, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Shorebird and seabird nesting season began in February and ends August 31. To help protect nesting birds, county environmentalists are beginning survey work. Florida is home to many species of shorebirds and seabirds, which nest directly on the sand of coastal beaches. Charlotte County hosts three species of shorebirds, including Wilson’s plover, the snowy plover […]