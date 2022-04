Sea turtle and shorebird nesting season is upon us: Be mindful, be kind

April 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Keeping all seaward lights off at night, filling in all holes left on the beach and picking up all beach furniture, toys and tents are the best things we can do to help the turtles.Sea turtles do not have the ability to back up and can become entangled in these items and die. They can also fall in the holes left by beachgoers and do not have the ability to get out.