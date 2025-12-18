Saying goodbye to Kim Kyle at the Boca Grande Historical Society

December 18, 2025

By Staff Report

Last Friday, the Boca Grande Historical Society celebrated and paid tribute to the work of Kim Kyle, administrative director, on her retirement.

Clockswise from top left, Jim and Karen Grace, Marvine Futch Dethloff; Marty McFadden and Whitty Ransome; Kim Kyle and Joy Wyman; Jimbo Wyman, Susan Shaffer and Kurt Olson; Terri Whiting and Johns Knight; Gina McFadden and Nancy Lyons; (center) Jim Lyons, Jane Caple, Jim Cochrun.

Photos by Garland