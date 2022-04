Saving the Annie-T, a gem of a sloop

April 8, 2022

By Guest Columnist

The Annie-T was the serendipitous collaboration between Sarasota’s legendary modernist architect Edward J. “Tim” Seibert FAIA , an original member of the Sarasota School of Architects, and Florida’s most celebrated wooden boat builder, George Luzier. Also collaborating was Seibert’s father, Capt. E.C. Seibert, USN, Ret., a naval architect and marine engineer who had been designing sailboats since the 1920s.