Relief requests to BGWC have slowed, but still coming

December 22, 2022

By Guest Columnist

BY THE BOCA GRANDE WOMAN’S CLUB Boca Grande Woman’s Club President Chris Reecher announced this week that while new applications for financial help following Hurricane Ian continue to be received, the number of requests has slowed considerably. Since the announcement of the Hurricane Ian Recovery Fund immediately following the storm, over 500 applications have been […]