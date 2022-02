February 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Barrier Island Parks Society and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium have partnered again to co-host one of the most popular free educational community events in Boca Grande! The annual Red Tide Forum will be presented at Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, located at 131 1st Street, Boca Grande, FL on Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m.